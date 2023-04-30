CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks

Door County is seeing the old scam of check washing
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten to $2,000.(Angie Ezeh)
By Tammy Elliott
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about scammers going after checks you write to steal your money -- and a simple thing you can do to protect your checks.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is warning about several reports of fraud involving personal checks called “check washing” and an important tip about the type of pen you use to write out checks.

Let’s first explain how this scam works: Criminals steal checks from a mailbox and then wash them in chemicals to remove the ink. They then rewrite the check, putting their name on it to cash it and steal your money.

Along with the warning, the Door County Sheriff’s Office advised people to write their checks with gel ink pens. Gel soaks into the paper and it’s much harder to remove than ballpoint pen ink.

Some additional tips to avoid being a victim of check washing, from police and AARP:

  • Take your mail directly to the post office;
  • Don’t put a check in your mailbox for pickup or use the big blue mailboxes after the last pickup time;
  • Pay bills online;
  • Monitor your bank account online every few days to review account balances and see when checks are cashed; don’t wait for your monthly statement.

If you see any suspicious activity around your bank account, contact your bank right away. If it involves your mail, contact your post office, too.

And if you see any suspicious persons or vehicles around neighborhood mailboxes, call police so they can “check” it out.

If you’re reading this and have relatives or friends who write a lot of personal checks, please share this tip with them to swap their ballpoint for a gel pen. Help protect their money.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Note titled ‘hit list’ found at Sturgeon Bay High School
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Egg Yolk Cafe on fire
Fire damages Egg Yolk Cafe
Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event
Matt Lafleur on Packers picks 2023 draft
Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3

Latest News

Marsha Loritz of Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy
The list of the missing dates all the way back to 1971
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man arrested in Winnebago County for OWI, 4th offense
Marsha Loritz of Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy
Annual event brings a voice to the missing
Snow may fall and even stick
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wintry mix lingers around