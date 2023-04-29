MULTI-DAY SYSTEM EVENT WITH RAIN, BREEZY WINDS, AND WET SNOW

A multi-day system event is expected starting today as two systems merge into one big system over the state of Michigan. This will create a perfect scenario where cold air will be pushed into Wisconsin creating chances of wintry mix AND wet snow. The focus of the winter weather will be in northern Wisconsin and UP, but areas like Shawano, Menominee, Oconto, and Marinette County have solid chances of seeing wet snow falling both Sunday and Monday morning. Little to no impact is expected as the ground will be too warm to sustain snowfall, but a light dusting of snow is possible on grass. Highs will barely reach the upper 40s and lower 50s which is 10-20 degrees below average. Winds will also pick up speed from the northwest between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph through Tuesday. Rainfall forecast range from a quarter of an inch to more than 1″ causing concerns for more flooding especially near river streams.

By Tuesday of next week, the system will move off and clouds will gradually clear out. Temperatures won’t bounce back to the 60s until next Wednesday. Another system could bring more showers by Thursday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers during the morning. 15-20 degrees below avg. HIGH: 50

TONIGHT: Rain then wintry mix and wet snow (NORTH). Cloudy and cold. LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Early wintry and wet snow, then rain again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Early wintry mix and wet snow, then showers. HIGH: 42 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still chilly. Maybe early isolated showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and back to normal. HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with chances of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. HIGH: 58

