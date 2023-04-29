MORE RAIN, WIND, AND EVEN SNOW IS ON THE WAY

I think Mother Nature is a little bit out of touch. It’s late April and she’s still dishing out wintry weather to our region. While we may get some minor snow here over the next 1-2 days, it may really add up in the U.P.

Possible Snow Totals Through Monday (WBAY)

The big picture shows that severe FEET of wet snow may fall across the western U.P. and perhaps even FAR north central Wisconsin through Monday evening. Closer to home... a coating to a few inches may fall tonight & Sunday morning NW of a line from Wausau to Pembine. Rain and snow showers are possible across northeast Wisconsin but I don’t anticipate any may issues for our area. Look for lows in the mid 30s tonight.

Best Chance to our Northwest (WBAY)

Sunday will be cool and unsettled again with highs in the low to mid 40s. An early mix of rain & snow will likely become just scattered rain showers as temperatures moderate during the day. Winds will be from the NNW between 5 and 15 mph.

Things may get a little more interesting for us Sunday night and Monday morning. Temperatures will be cooler and some additional energy rotating around the big storm system in the region look to provide a better chance of some minor snow accumulation, even down towards the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. Grassy surfaces would be most susceptible to slushy accumulation with temperatures staying above freezing. Highs on Monday, the first day of May, may struggle to around 40° with wind gusts from the NW 30-40+ mph. Areas of snow & rain are expected during the day. The average high right now is 61° for reference.

Minor Totals May Occur (WBAY)

Lingering showers and gusty breezes are expected Tuesday with temperatures climbing back to around 50°. Highs near 60° are possible on Wednesday with a mix of sun & clouds (and lighter winds!). Slightly below average weather is still likely for the end of next week with some additional rain chances possible. Forecast confidence remains low after Wednesday, however.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Chance of rain & snow showers. LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Early mix then scattered rain showers. Staying cool. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Morning snow showers then a mix of rain & snow. Minor accumulations possible. Windy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. A few lingering showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Closer to normal. HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. A stray shower? HIGH: 61

