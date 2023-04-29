Kitchen fire breaks out at Egg Yolk Cafe

Fire at Egg Yolk Cafe
Fire at Egg Yolk Cafe(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire broke out in the kitchen area of the Egg Yolk Cafe at 2601 Monroe Road late Friday.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said crews found smoke coming from the roof area and fire coming from the kitchen area around 11:00 p.m.

Firefighters contained the flames in an hour.

No civilians got hurt but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for medical reasons.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Highway Department, Brown County Public Safety, De Pere Fire Rescue, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Howard Fire Rescue, New Franken Fire Department, WPS and the Fire Marshals Office assisted at the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.

