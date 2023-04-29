Fire causes damage at Egg Yolk Cafe in Green Bay - one firefighter injured

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

On April 27 at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to 2601 Monroe Road for the report of a fire in the kitchen area of a restaurant.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roof area and they saw fire in the kitchen area of the Egg Yolk Cafe, according to a written statement by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire was contained in approximately one hour and companies continued firefighting efforts for an additional hour.

There were no civilian injuries and one firefighter was transported for medical reasons to a local hospital.

Assisting agencies include the Brown County Sherriff’s Department, Brown County Highway Department, Brown County Dispatch Center, DePere Fire/Rescue, Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Howard Fire Department, New Franken Fire Department, WPS and the GBMFD Fire Marshall’s Office. The fire is currently under investigation and no cause or dollar loss estimate is available at this time.

