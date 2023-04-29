2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan police car
Toddler found in Sheboygan reunited with family
Shirley Holtz
Woman dies 3 weeks after Emerald Bay Retirement Community eviction
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's K9 Rip (file image)
K9 takes down man with gun making threats in Campbellsport
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Green Bay detective’s demotion

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Brian Gutekunst in good spirits on day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft
Brian Gutekunst on Packers picks
The Louisville Metro Police Department said Officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Police officer takes ‘huge step forward’ in recovery after being shot in head