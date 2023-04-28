When wheelchairs need cleaning - there’s the wheelchair wash in Appleton

Valley Transit also introduces new bus access technology for wheelchair users
By Lena Blietz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Autumn Nordall spends most of her day in a wheelchair - after being paralyzed in a car crash when she was 16 years old.

So she knows how dirty a chair can get from daily use.

“There’s just so many things at play, like crumbs, right? Let’s be real here, I have kids,” Autumn Nordall joked.

Despite the dirt, sweat and the crumbs - all of that can build up - washing a wheelchair isn’t always a priority or a possibility depending on the user’s abilities.

“And for some of us, we only get our chairs washed once a year at this event,” said Autumn Nordall.

Every year, a free wheelchair wash at “Nu Motion” in Appleton allows users to get their chairs detailed and inspected.

“Washing our equipment is going to help us, it lasts longer, it’s going to make us feel better when we’re sitting in it – I mean we all like to drive a shiny car after a carwash,” explained Autumn Nordall.

For people dependent on a wheelchair, even using a bus can be another barrier. But now things are getting a little easier, thanks to a new system with Valley Transit.

“Our Quantum system allows our passengers who use wheelchairs to easily and accessibly use our public busses,” said Sarah Schneider, Valley Transit Mobility Manager.

This new technology is now available on Valley Transit’s entire fleet, allowing people using wheelchairs to automatically lock their chair into place with just the push of a button.

“Someone who can use the Quantum without assistance can easily get on and off the bus just like anybody else,” Sarah Schneider pointed out. Autumn Nordall added: “And it really gives me a level of self-autonomy to know that I am able to have this independence.”

For Autumn, getting to the bus just became much simpler. But for passengers who still need assistance, Valley Transit says to think of their bus drivers as your best friend as they are there to help everyone on the bus.

