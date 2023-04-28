Verizon store in Fond du Lac all boarded up after crash - investigation continues

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Four people were hurt inside the store when a driver suspected of operating his vehicle while intoxicated crashed through the window and straight into the building. One 29-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver was also hurt.

One day after the incident, there was no update on the condition of those injured.

A security officer keeps guard outside the store, watching for people trying to get a glimpse at the damage left behind after the car smashed into the showroom - breaking glass and leaving tire tracks.

“I saw all these ambulances, fire trucks, and all that going that way and then I stopped and they said that a car drove into… I mean… you couldn’t see what happened because there was so many big vehicles and everything around,” said Debbie Benkoske, a witness.

The receptionist of L and V Nails remembers seeing police cars out the window while doing his job.

“Just about 150 yards from here,” said David Nguyen from L and V Nails, continuing: “She came in and she says, the store out there is cracked. I said what happened and she said, she showed the crack and there’s a lot of police out there.”

Debbie Benkoske still wonders what exactly had happened: “How can you come right off right there? I don’t get that. I just sat there thinking, how can anybody do that? How can you smash right through a building?”

Meanwhile. Verizon issued a statement, which said, in part: “Our hearts go out to those who were injured in yesterday’s crash, and we are grateful to the local first responders, who reported quickly to the incident and assisted our customers and employees.”

Police arrested the 2o-year-old driver, a man from Oakfield, for operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.

Authorities said the vehicle was northbound on N. Rolling Meadows Drive when it left the roadway just north of the Walmart parking lot. The car traveled approximately 300 feet through parts of a terrace and parts of the PetSmart/Dollar Tree parking lot before jumping over the curb in the Verizon parking lot and smashing through the glass walls into Verizon’s showroom.

“We have quite a few vehicles that strike buildings, but we usually never encounter this many injuries on a scene like this,” Battalion Chief Jim Wamser from The City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue said.

Verizon encourages customers to use other stores or contact customer service in the meantime. The My Verizon app’s Video Call feature will connect callers in Fond du Lac to team members in Oshkosh.

