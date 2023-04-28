Troy Peters sentenced to one year of probation and writing a letter of apology

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - He was charged with recklessly subjecting an individual at risk to abuse - likely to cause bodily harm. Troy Peters was now sentenced for his role in trying to intimidate his father to take his own life so the family could benefit financially.

In the summer of 2019, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Moon Drive in Howard for a report of an older man wo was suicidal.

The call was made by the 81-year-old’s family. But after talking to the victim, deputies found inconsistencies with the case.

The criminal complaint says the man’s wife was “trying to get him to commit suicide for financial gain, and so he would no longer be a burden to the family.”

“This was a really sad case where ultimately family members determined money was more important than the safety of another person in that family,”explained Jessica Gereau, Assistant District Attorney, Brown County.

61-year-old Troy Peters was now sentenced to one year of probation and he was ordered to write a letter of apology to the victim’s family.

“You’re going to have a lot to answer for. Not to me , but when you go on, in terms of what happened here, it’s just awful. Terrible, Terrible, Terrible. Putting money before someone is just the worst thing in the world, I think,” said the Honorable Timothy A. Hinkfuss, Brown County Circuit Court.

