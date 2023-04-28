Packers Draft: Day 2 starts selections TE Musgrave, WR Reed

American tight end Luke Musgrave of Oregon State (88) warms up before the first half of the...
American tight end Luke Musgrave of Oregon State (88) warms up before the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers started Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. The 42nd overall pick has plenty of upside at the position.

Musgrave certainly has height, standing at 6′6″. The 253-lb. tight end is the nephew of former Oregon and NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave. He caught 11 passes in 2 games last year before his season was cut short by a knee injury.

He ran 4.61 in the forty-yard dash at NFL Combine, the fourth-fastest time among tight ends.

Next up, the Packers traded the 45th pick in the draft to NFC North rival Detroit, moving down three spots to #48 while also picking up #159 overall (a 5th round pick).

But GM Brian Gutekunst wasn’t done wheeling and dealing. He traded the newly-acquired 48th pick to Tampa Bay, moving back two more spots to #50 overall, while picking up #179 overall (a 6th round pick).

The Packers spent that 50th overall pick on Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed. The 5′11″ pass catcher could fit in well as a slot receiver and has punt return skills as well. Gutekunst is hoping this pick can fill the void left by 2021 3rd round bust Amari Rodgers.

