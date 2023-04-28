Oshkosh police search for SUV that hit, injured pedestrian

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.

It happened Friday morning on the 700 Block of W Packer Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Police were notified that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a newer BMW SUV, navy blue or black in color. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

If you live in the area of where this occurred and have video surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review your footage to see if this vehicle was recorded on your cameras.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact Officer Scopp at the Oshkosh Police Department (920-236-5700). If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or through the P3 App.

