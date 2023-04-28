MISSING PERSON ALERT: Women from Sheboygan is missing

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheila R. Simenz, 75 years old, from Sheboygan, has left her house at 2:45 p.m. on April 27 for a haircut appointment - where she never arrived.

Her last known location was in the Waukesha County area, according to the Sheboygan Police Department.

She is using a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe with Wisconsin license plates 751FDM. She was last seen wearing a dark blue or black vest and blue jeans.

Sheila is white, stands 5′10″, has hazel eyes, brown short hair and weighs about 130 lbs. She is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to a statement issued by authorities.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333 ext 1.

White 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe (Sheboygan Police Department)

