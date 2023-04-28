Man sentenced for stealing skid-steer, going on police chase

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The man accused of stealing a skid-steer and engaging in a police chase was sentenced Friday.

28-year-old Tyler Peschke led Grand Chute Police on a chase in February last year, until he was taken into custody after entering Appleton.

Action 2 News obtained video of the chase when it happened:

He pleaded no contest to charges of drunk driving, fourth offense, and eluding an officer. His license has also been revoked for 36 months.

Peschke received his sentence for his actions via video from the Red Granite Correctional Institution, where he serves a sentence from previous offenses.

