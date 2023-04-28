Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash bound for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian last week in Green Bay has his case moved closer to trial.

23-year-old Trevor Scheel faces counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death. Police said the victim was 73-year-old Roselita Helms.

After two Green Bay police officers were questioned at Friday’s preliminary hearing, the court found probable cause and bound Scheel over for trial.

Scheel’s attorney asked for his $100,000 cash bond to be lowered, but the request was denied. Court documents say Scheel was speeding on West Mason Street when he hit helms without slowing down.

Police found Scheel and his car a short time later and they say he admitted to drinking at the casino that day and a breath test registered a .22 B.A.C., which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Scheels arraignment has been set for May 22nd.

