Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash bound for trial

Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The man charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian last week in Green Bay has his case moved closer to trial.

23-year-old Trevor Scheel faces counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run involving death. Police said the victim was 73-year-old Roselita Helms.

After two Green Bay police officers were questioned at Friday’s preliminary hearing, the court found probable cause and bound Scheel over for trial.

Scheel’s attorney asked for his $100,000 cash bond to be lowered, but the request was denied. Court documents say Scheel was speeding on West Mason Street when he hit helms without slowing down.

Police found Scheel and his car a short time later and they say he admitted to drinking at the casino that day and a breath test registered a .22 B.A.C., which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive.

Scheels arraignment has been set for May 22nd.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan police car
Toddler found in Sheboygan reunited with family
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store
Shirley Holtz
Woman dies 3 weeks after Emerald Bay Retirement Community eviction
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's K9 Rip (file image)
K9 takes down man with gun making threats in Campbellsport
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Green Bay detective’s demotion

Latest News

wheelchair users
When wheelchairs need cleaning - there’s the wheelchair wash in Appleton
We all wash our cars, but what about wheelchairs?
DEBRIEF: Wheelchair wash
Skid steer chase in Appleton area
Man sentenced for stealing skid-steer, going on police chase
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing