Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan police car
Toddler found in Sheboygan reunited with family
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store
Shirley Holtz
Woman dies 3 weeks after Emerald Bay Retirement Community eviction
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's K9 Rip (file image)
K9 takes down man with gun making threats in Campbellsport
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Green Bay detective’s demotion

Latest News

wheelchair users
When wheelchairs need cleaning - there’s the wheelchair wash in Appleton
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash bound for trial
State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
We all wash our cars, but what about wheelchairs?
DEBRIEF: Wheelchair wash
File - People stand outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March...
Fed faults Silicon Valley Bank execs, itself in bank failure