Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it found human remains in a marshy location the previous night.
“On April 27, 2023 around 9:20pm, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing, after it was reported that human remains were discovered in a marshy location. Our death investigation is ongoing, and identification of the remains cannot be confirmed at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
No other information was released.
