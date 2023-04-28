Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it found human remains in a marshy location the previous night.

“On April 27, 2023 around 9:20pm, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing, after it was reported that human remains were discovered in a marshy location. Our death investigation is ongoing, and identification of the remains cannot be confirmed at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan police car
Toddler found in Sheboygan reunited with family
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store
Shirley Holtz
Woman dies 3 weeks after Emerald Bay Retirement Community eviction
Fond du Lac County Sheriff's K9 Rip (file image)
K9 takes down man with gun making threats in Campbellsport
Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Green Bay detective’s demotion

Latest News

wheelchair users
When wheelchairs need cleaning - there’s the wheelchair wash in Appleton
Trevor Scheel during court appearance
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run crash bound for trial
We all wash our cars, but what about wheelchairs?
DEBRIEF: Wheelchair wash
Skid steer chase in Appleton area
Man sentenced for stealing skid-steer, going on police chase