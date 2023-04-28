Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it found human remains in a marshy location the previous night.

“On April 27, 2023 around 9:20pm, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing, after it was reported that human remains were discovered in a marshy location. Our death investigation is ongoing, and identification of the remains cannot be confirmed at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

No other information was released.

