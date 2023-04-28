Home prices keep rising amid historically low inventory

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re looking to sell your home this spring, you may be surprised at just how high home values have soared in recent years.

But if you’re looking to buy a home, you’ll discover a historically low number of homes on the market, which continues to drive up prices and create intense competition.

In just about every neighborhood in every community right now, it’s the same story when it comes to the housing market.

“Low inventory and higher prices, really good time to be a seller, not a good time to be a buyer,” says Ben Bartolazzi, owner of Ben Bartolazzi Real Estate, based in Allouez.

Bartolazzi points to data from the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin showing home values have skyrocketed, up 47% over the last three years in Brown County.

“You can see the median in 2020 was $197,000 in Brown County, now the median price in 2023 is $291,000, so it’s gone up about 100 grand since the pandemic,” explains Bartolazzi.

And that’s all tied to supply and demand. Right now, there are around 140 homes for sale in Brown County without accepted offers.

That’s down from well over 200 at this time last year, and many more pre-pandemic.

“I think the pandemic, what it really did is it showed people the value of owning a home and the security that you have when you own a home,” says Bartolazzi.

Bartolazzi says another factor in the lack of inventory is current interest rates. With most homeowners locked in at a much lower rate, it just doesn’t make financial sense to move.

“They need to have some big life event that has happened, they had another kid, now they’re empty nesters, maybe we got married and now we want to buy a home, maybe it’s a job relocation or they’re just newcomers to the area, but there needs to be some large life event, a divorce, for them to want to move,” says Bartolazzi.

His advice if you’re looking to buy and/or sell is to educate yourself, to understand what a good value is right now, and what’s not.

