Packers pick Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness in first round

Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college...
Iowa defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers picked defensive end Lukas Van Ness from Iowa with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Instead of picking an offensive player to build around quarterback Jordan Love, Brian Gutekunst instead electing to solidify his defensive front. Green Bay lost Dean Lowry to free agency, and will be without pass rusher Rashan Gary early in the season while he recovers from a torn ACL.

Van Ness, who did not start for the Hawkeyes last season, was able to earn second team All-Big Ten honors after registering 6.5 sacks last season. The third year lineman out of Barrington, Ill. also contributed on special teams with a pair of blocked punts last season against Iowa State.

At the Draft Combine Van Ness ran a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash. That was tied for sixth among defensive linemen and edge rushers this year.

Growing up Van Ness’ first love was actually hockey and played all the way until his senior year of high school. His goal was to play at the highest level and football gave him the best chance at doing that. Van Ness also credited playing hockey for helping his game on the football field with skills like being quick on his feet, being physical, and the ability to react quickly.

After heading to Iowa as a three star recruit, Van Ness took advantage of his redshirt year in 2020 by putting on 60 pounds.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
Jackson Engels
Driver charged for Green Bay crash that injured himself, two others
David Villareal in court after the verdict was read
Jury finds Villareal guilty of assaulting students

Latest News

Sheila R. Simenz
MISSING PERSON ALERT: Women from Sheboygan is missing
Several cars were thrown off the track after a train derailment in De Soto.
Train derails in De Soto near Mississippi River, several cars off track
Shirley Holtz before she moved out of Emerald Bay
Woman's death after eviction raises questions
SMALL TOWNS: Neenah senior living facility home to three centenarians
SMALL TOWNS: Neenah senior living facility home to three centenarians