FORECAST FOR THE WEEKEND... RAINY, BREEZY, AND EVEN SNOWY

We’re squeezed in between two disturbances... One of them is creating rain back across Minnesota, while the other one is bringing wet weather to the Ohio Valley. For now, we’re still dry with filtered sunshine and thinly cloudy skies. Highs are still expected to be in the 60s. An onshore breeze will keep the lakeshore in the cooler 50s through the afternoon.

Everyone will have much cooler weather this weekend, as those two disturbances collide over lower Michigan to create a stronger storm over the Great Lakes. Highs will fall to the 50s tomorrow, with 40s on Sunday. It will be breezy at times, with periods of rain. As the cold air arrives, the rain will turn to wet snow across the Northwoods late Saturday and into Sunday morning. It’s possible that some areas may see snow sticking on grassy surfaces as we wrap up the month of April.

The first day of May isn’t any warmer, with highs only in the low to middle 40s. As the storm slowly moves away, we will see a gradual warming trend next week. By next Wednesday and Thursday, seasonable highs around 60 degrees will return to the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/NE 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: NE/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Still mild. HIGH: 63, with 50s lakeside

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Cool and calm. LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Rain develops. Wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Periods of rain, with scattered wet snow. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Periods of rain, with wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. An isolated early morning shower? Still cool and breezy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonable with less wind. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, another system possible. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.