Fond du Lac deputy dash cam shows speeding semi crash into car on highway

A Fond du Lac County deputy’s dashboard camera captured the moment a semi crashed into a car on a highway earlier this month.(Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County deputy’s dashboard camera captured the moment a semi crashed into a car on a highway earlier this month.

On April 12th, deputies were investigating the scene of an unrelated two vehicle crash on USH 151 south of CTH AS. They had removed debris and crashed vehicles from the lanes of traffic. The sheriff’s office said squads with lights on were parked on the shoulder behind the scene, giving approaching drivers plenty of notice about the emergency scene ahead.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said traffic was moving into the left lane as required, however a semi-tractor trailer unit travelled into the emergency scene while speeding and rear ended the car ahead. People in the car had to be taken to the hospital.

Neither the deputies nor occupants involved in the first crash were impacted by the secondary crash. The driver of the semi was cited. The sheriff’s office said this crash serves as a reminder to slow down and move over when you see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

