COOL & UNSETTLED WEEKEND COMING WITH RAIN & SNOW CHANCES

Mother Nature nature gave us that stretch of excellent weather almost 2 weeks ago now... and we continue to pay for it. Another slow moving storm system will keep our region unsettled through early next week.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

We’ll have a quiet Friday evening with temperatures in the 60e and 50s early... cooling down to near 40 late tonight. Some showers are also possible late.

Rain will continue to develop and move across the region on Saturday. Highs near 50° may be the best we can do. Some snow showers could mix in late, especially across northern WI. Winds will be in the 5 to 15 mph range.

Additional rain & snow showers are expected Sunday and Monday. Winds will increase from the NW during this time making for a rather raw end of April and start of May. Gusts over 30 mph are possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s are expected Sunday and Monday with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures for most of our coverage area will just be too warm to support any significant snow accumulation with this weather maker. The best chance of a coating to a few inches looks to be from Wausau to Pembine and NORTH through early next week. Some data suggest over a foot of snow could fall across parts of the western U.P. if you can believe that!

We’ll moderate by the middle to end of next week, but recent trends suggest cooler than average temperature are more likely than not to hang around a little bit longer. A few more showers may move in by next Thursday and Friday as well.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: E/NE 1-6 MPH

SATURDAY: NE/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Showers late WEST. LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Rain develops. Wet snow possible NORTHWEST. HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Periods of rain and snow showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Periods of rain and snow showers. HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. A little milder. HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers? Continued cool. HIGH: 56

