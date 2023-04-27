Woman dies 3 weeks after Emerald Bay Retirement Community eviction

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Shirley Holtz’s smile lives on through a photograph on her daughter’s coffee table, weeks after her death.

“She’s friendly. She loved to smile and talk to people. My god, she’d talk to a stranger going down the street for an hour even though she’s in a hurry to go to the store!” Daughter Ann Marra said. “She’s the most wonderful woman I’ll ever know.”

91-year-old Holtz left Emerald Bay Retirement Community and Memory Care March 13 after receiving an eviction notice. She soon moved into Alpha Senior Concepts.

As we first alerted you, 15 residents of Emerald Bay had to move out because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation.

Family members said Holtz’s dementia created challenges on top of an already stressful move.

“She was completely lost when she moved into there. She walked in with a walker within a week she was in a wheelchair,” Marra explained. “It just brings on a lot more confusion for them, new people, they have to learn new faces, learn new people. They’re not going to remember their names but they’ll recognize faces.”

Marra said her mother stopped eating and drinking and within two weeks, her condition changed significantly:

“My god I could hardly recognize her. She was 85 pounds and she was non-responsive.”

Holtz died April 3... less than three weeks after making the move.

“In mom’s case she just gave in and stopped the fighting,” Marra told Action 2 News.

She claimed the stress her mother felt while being transferred led to her quick deterioration. It’s a phenomenon she called transfer trauma. According to the Crisis Intervention Institute, transfer trauma is the “stress that a person with dementia may experience when changing living environments.”

Emerald Bay issued a statement in response:

“In terms of whether relocation killed this resident? Absolutely not but I can’t share why I’m so sure of that because it’s HIPAA and it’s her personal health care information,” Emerald Bay Manager Kathy Tegen said. “We couldn’t continue the contract so we can’t keep her without being paid so she had to relocate. She took her time. She drug it out for a long time and I was okay with that. We want each family to get the community they want and be comfortable and safe.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has a free online community for anyone impacted by Alzheimer’s or dementia called ALZConnected. Members can post questions about dementia-related issues, offer support and create public and private groups.

