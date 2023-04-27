Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds Green Bay detective’s demotion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously against a Green Bay police detective who was demoted to patrol officer.

Andrew Weiss and the Green Bay Professional Police Association argued Weiss didn’t get the due process allowed under the law, known as a Loudermill notice, when he was disciplined in 2018 for violating department policies.

Police investigators say Weiss admitted looking up sensitive information about two sexual assault cases that he wasn’t working on and relaying that information to a friend. Police investigators say Weiss used his girlfriend’s cell phone but he refused to provide phone records.

Weiss filed a grievance, arguing that three of the policies he was disciplined for violating were not listed in the notice of his disciplinary hearing. An arbitrator ruled Weiss received due process required under the law and there were four hearings where he had an opportunity to be heard.

A circuit court and appellate court also ruled in the city’s favor.

Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Grassl Bradley agreed with the decision that Weiss doesn’t have grounds to overturn the arbitrator’s decision but wrote separate opinions. Bradley argued that another precedent, Mathews v. Eldridge, would be more appropriate for judging due process, but the outcome would have been the same since Weiss was given oral or written notice of every policy he was accused of violating. Ziegler wrote her opinion to say that arbitration agreements should be included in the record when courts review a case.

