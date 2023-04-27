WET & CHILLY WEEKEND FROM SLOW-MOVING GREAT LAKES SYSTEM

A warm front pushing into the Great Lakes, sparked some light rain across northern Wisconsin this morning. Isolated showers continue to impact far northern areas like Lakewood, but the showers should wrap up shortly. Areas farther south, including the Fox Valley, will continue to see mostly clear skies until nightfall. Highs reached the lower 60s for most of the area with cooler highs by the lakeshore. Heading into nightfall, clouds will eventually return creating a mostly cloudy night for everyone. An isolated shower may develop for parts of the Northwoods, but nothing significant. Lows won’t be as cold in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

The weather still looks mild tomorrow, but it’s going to turn cooler this weekend. That’s because of an upper-level storm that will swirl over the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with rainy and breezy weather. It’s going to be wet and chilly for the first day of May, as gusty north winds blow across Wisconsin. It looks like that weathermaker will move away towards the middle of next week, with temperatures trending back up. Forecast rainfall amounts range between 0.25 to 1″ depending on where the showers form.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: E/NE 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Isolated showers FAR NORTH. LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Still mild. Showers FAR NORTH. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops. Breezy late. HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers. EARLY wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and windy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 49 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Cloudy then gradual clearing. Breezy again. Clearing at night. HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice. HIGH: 63

