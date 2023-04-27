VIDEO: Rail workers stop train to rescue 3-year-old from tracks

A railroad conductor in New York scooped up a boy who had wandered dangerously close to the tracks. (Source: Metropolitan Transportation Authority via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A railroad conductor in New York sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who had wandered dangerously close to the electrified third rail, officials said this week.

Engineer William Kennedy, who was operating a southbound train on April 6, was the first to spot the boy on Metro-North Railroad tracks near Tarrytown, north of New York City, and sent out an emergency radio message, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a news release.

“There’s a little kid north of you guys,” someone can be heard saying in a video released by the MTA, addressing the crew of an approaching northbound train.

The video shows the northbound train proceeding slowly until the crew can spot the child. Assistant conductor Marcus Higgins jumps down from the train, grabs the boy from a cover on top of the third rail and carries him to safety.

Meanwhile, the MTA said, two additional railroad employees on their way to help spotted the child’s sobbing mother and sister on a street corner. The family was reunited at the Tarrytown station. The video shows the mother hugging her child.

Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said the boy’s grateful mother told the railroad workers that her son is autistic and non-verbal.

“These fine team members embodied the qualities we want our employees to exhibit while on duty: alert, responsive, knowledgeable and helpful,” Rinaldi said.

Higgins added, “In the heat of the moment when you see a child in this situation, your first instinct is to make sure they’re safe. I’m glad our crew was there and able to help.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
Jackson Engels
Driver charged for Green Bay crash that injured himself, two others
David Villareal in court after the verdict was read
Jury finds Villareal guilty of assaulting students

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., applaud as South...
Concerned about North Korea, South’s Yoon seeks more US help
Several people were injured when a car hit a Verizon Store in Fond du Lac. April 27, 2023
Driver arrested for OWI after car crashes into Fond du Lac store
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., center, introduces Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., at a...
Latest push to revive Equal Rights Amendment fails in Senate
This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and...
Escaped Mississippi detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run