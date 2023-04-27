Toddler found in Sheboygan; police looking for parents

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is looking for the parents or caregivers of a toddler who was found early Thursday morning.

Police say a boy was found outside on the 2200-block of Main Ave. They believe he’s about 2 years old.

Police issued a public bulletin asking people to check on their children and call the police department if their child is missing.

