Toddler found in Sheboygan; police looking for parents

Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan police car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Police Department is looking for the parents or caregivers of a toddler who was found early Thursday morning.

Police say a boy was found outside on the 2200-block of Main Ave. They believe he’s about 2 years old.

Police issued a public bulletin asking people to check on their children and call the police department if their child is missing.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
Jackson Engels
Driver charged for Green Bay crash that injured himself, two others
David Villareal in court after the verdict was read
Jury finds Villareal guilty of assaulting students

Latest News

Fond du Lac County Sheriff's K9 Rip (file image)
K9 takes down man with gun making threats in Campbellsport
Kaukauna School District Summit attracts big crowd
First of three Kaukauna School District Summits attracts huge crowd
Somewhat milder temps for a day or two
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder temps bring back the feeling of spring
Kaukauna School District Summit attracts big crowd
Kaukauna School Summit holds first meeting