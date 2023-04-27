Thieves target unlocked cars in day care parking lots in Howard

The thieves are targeting unlocked cars
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Howard, Wis. (WBAY) - Some parents are expressing concern after day care parking lots became latest target of thieves on Wednesday morning. Two of the three targeted day cares are Kindercare and La Petite in Howard.

Deputies say the suspects were seen driving a blue Dodge Durango which came back as stolen after the plate number was scanned. Bystanders at Kindercare say the suspected thieves targeted unlocked cars in the parking lot.

“The only description we really had at the time of the call was wearing a gray hoodie,” said Capt. Jody Lemmens at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

A parent who saw the Dodge Durango said they became concerned after seeing the car drive away without anyone dropping off a child. Drop off and pick-up times are the busiest at day cares, and an employee says sometimes parents leave their cars running while going inside.

Lemmens has this advice for parents or anyone who’s leaving their car for a short period of time.

“It seems unnecessary to take your purse with you or lock your vehicle. But that 15-20 seconds of taking those extra steps can prevent hours, days, or weeks of inconvenience of cancelling credit cards, getting a new license, or a new social security card,” said Lemmens.

Investigators are working now on gathering additional information from security footage to learn more about who is responsible.

