SHOWERS NORTH, WITH MILDER AFTERNOON WEATHER

A warm front is pushing into the Great Lakes. That’s causing light rain across northern Wisconsin this morning. Some wet snow could mix in at times, especially close to the Upper Michigan border. Thankfully, we’re above the freezing mark, so the flakes shouldn’t stick to the roads across the Northwoods. Our rain chance will diminish into the afternoon.

Areas farther south, including the Fox Valley, should see skies turn partly sunny after lunch. That limited sun, plus a brisk south wind, will give our temperatures a boost. Highs will reach the low to middle 60s late this afternoon, with cooler 50s across the Northwoods and near Lake Michigan.

The weather still looks mild tomorrow, but it’s going to turn cooler this weekend. That’s because of an upper-level storm that will swirl over the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with rainy and breezy weather. It’s going to be wet and chilly for the first day of May, as gusty north winds blow across Wisconsin. It looks like that weathermaker will move away towards the middle of next week, with temperatures trending back up.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Showers mainly NORTH. Patchy sun farther SOUTH. A milder afternoon. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Showers FAR NORTH. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Showers FAR NORTH. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops. Breezy late. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and windy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Clouds linger. Breezy again. Clearing at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 60

