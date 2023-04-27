Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl in North Carolina was charged with assault after authorities said she attacked a firefighter with a knife before attempting to assault other first responders.

In a Facebook post, the Gastonia Police Department said officers responded to a home on Pikes Peak Drive on Tuesday for a report of a juvenile cutting one Gastonia Fire Department firefighter. They said she had attempted to assault another firefighter after the first one was attacked.

Responding officers said they arrived to see firefighters attempting to restrain the combative girl. They said she also attempted to assault the officers who took her into custody.

The firefighter who was cut was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

After contacting the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Gastonia Police Department said the 13-year-old was charged with aggravated assault and assault charges. She was also ordered to be held in a secure detention facility.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee Three lobby Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn