MILDER WEATHER THIS AFTERNOON

A warm front pushing into the Great Lakes, sparked some light rain across northern Wisconsin this morning. However, these showers will diminish through the afternoon. Areas farther south, including the Fox Valley, are now seeing skies turn partly sunny. That limited sun, plus a brisk south wind, will give our temperatures a boost. Highs will reach the low to middle 60s late today, with cooler 50s across the Northwoods and near Lake Michigan.

The weather still looks mild tomorrow, but it’s going to turn cooler this weekend. That’s because of an upper-level storm that will swirl over the Great Lakes. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with rainy and breezy weather. It’s going to be wet and chilly for the first day of May, as gusty north winds blow across Wisconsin. It looks like that weathermaker will move away towards the middle of next week, with temperatures trending back up.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: E/NE 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Showers ending mainly NORTH. Partly sunny and milder. HIGH: 62, with 50s NORTH and LAKESIDE

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Showers FAR NORTH. LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Still mild. Showers FAR NORTH. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain develops. Breezy late. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Cloudy, cool and windy. Periods of rain. HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Clouds linger. Breezy again. Clearing at night. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.