Kaukauna School Summit holds first meeting

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of the Kaukauna School District was discussed when around 300 people from the community attended the first of three meetings of the Future Strong Summit on April 26.

Superintendent Mike Slowinski came up with the idea to hold summit meetings, hoping that such a platform would be a perfect fit for the community.

Among the attendees were students, faculty, staff, parents, alumni, local business leaders and administrators. The main goal was to determine priorities and direction for the district, covering the next five to ten, possibly even fifteen years.

Slowinski said the summit is an opportunity to bring people together and collaborate through various activities to look at the past and the present, with the goal to define a future prospect for Kaukauna area schools.

He added that school matters touch almost every aspect of a community.

“Ultimately, this idea came from the idea that there are so many forces in society that pull a community apart and when we don’t have strong communities, that’s when I think finger-pointing or an us-versus-them mentality can arrive. Rather than letting that happen, I think that this is an opportunity four our community to actually come together,” Mike Slowinski explained.

There will be two more events - the first one on Thursday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m to 9:00 p.m. and the second one on Saturday, April 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. Both are held at the Kaukauna High School Commons.

More information is available at www.futurestrongsummit.org or by calling Communications and Marketing Director Bryanna Moody at 920-759-6130. She can also be reached via email at moodyb@kaukaunasd.org

