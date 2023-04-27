Interview: Hope and Olive’s Soles-4-Hope Shoe Drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can help others by simply donating a pair of old shoes.

Hope and Olive is currently holding their fourth Soles-4-Hope Shoe Drive. The money raised helps them pay for their services helping people who had cancer or other conditions.

To learn more about it, in the video above, we are joined by Jill Ulmer, founder and president of Hope and Olive.

