Eastbound WIS 172 in Brown County closed on Friday night and Saturday morning

Road construction generic
Road construction generic(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a full closure of eastbound WIS 172 between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 from 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29. The department will conduct urgently necessary repair works. Detour recommendations are as follows:

  • Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172.
  • This alternate route will not be a signed detour.

Also, the southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172 will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m., Saturday, April 29.

The westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 is currently closed. It will open May 22. The recommended detour here: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41.

This is a resurfacing-level project with numerous structure and ramp improvements between the airport and I-41. Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43. Please refer to the project website for the most current contractor schedule of operations, overnight ramp closures, and other traffic impacts.

Road construction on WIS 172
Road construction on WIS 172(WisDOT)

