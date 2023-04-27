Eastbound WIS 172 in Brown County closed on Friday night and Saturday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a full closure of eastbound WIS 172 between I-41 and the eastbound WIS 172 off-ramp to northbound/southbound I-41 from 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 to 11 a.m., Saturday, April 29. The department will conduct urgently necessary repair works. Detour recommendations are as follows:

Motorists can exit to southbound I-41 and use the I-41/Oneida Street on and off-ramps to do a U-turn and access northbound I-41 to rejoin eastbound WIS 172.

This alternate route will not be a signed detour.

Also, the southbound I-41 off-ramp to westbound WIS 172 will be closed from 10 p.m., Friday, April 28 to 5 a.m., Saturday, April 29.

The westbound WIS 172 off-ramp to southbound I-41 is currently closed. It will open May 22. The recommended detour here: Use northbound I-41, exit at the Lombardi Avenue interchange, and use the southbound I-41 on-ramp at the Lombardi interchange to rejoin southbound I-41.

This is a resurfacing-level project with numerous structure and ramp improvements between the airport and I-41. Work is also taking place on WIS 172 between I-41 and I-43. Please refer to the project website for the most current contractor schedule of operations, overnight ramp closures, and other traffic impacts.

WIS 172 Construction Project Website: https://projects.511wi.gov/172resurf/

Road construction on WIS 172 (WisDOT)

