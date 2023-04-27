On the Clock: Draft Edition 2023

By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the dawn of a new era in Green Bay after the Packers dealt four time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. The best panel in the business breaks down the move, the return, and what the Packers must do to take advantage of their draft capital in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics from Cover 2: Draft Edition include:

  • Getting help for new QB1 Jordan Love
  • Is Matt LaFleur “on the clock” as the Packers move away from Rodgers?
  • Grading Brian Gutekunst’s hits and misses in the draft
  • Packers Picks!

