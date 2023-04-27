Bucks collapse in fourth quarter, lose series to Miami in overtime

Milwaukee finished just 3-19 from the field in the fourth quarter as Miami won the game 128-126 in overtime
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) breaks away for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) breaks away for a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Apr. 26, 2023
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For just the sixth time in NBA history, a one-seed has been eliminated by an eight-seed. The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Miami Heat 128-126 in overtime, ending the Bucks’ season as the Heat take the series in five games.

The first quarter saw the teams trade barbs, specifically from Khris Middleton and Jimmy Butler as the two shooters went back and forth making shots. However, at the end of the first 12, Miami led 36-33.

The Bucks got better production in the second quarter, outscoring Miami by nine. Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton came up with big shots as the Bucks led the Heat at intermission 69-63.

The third quarter was by far Milwaukee’s best as they outscored Miami by ten, holding them to just 23 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo started to take over more from the field, despite struggling at the free throw line as the Bucks led by 16 heading into the fourth.

However, similar to game four, the Bucks struggled to close out a big lead in the final frame. The Bucks made just three field goals the entire fourth quarter as Miami clawed back into the game. The Heat found themselves down two with just over two seconds to go in the game. Off an inbound pass, Butler made a fall-away shot at the cup to tie the game and force overtime.

In overtime, the Bucks continued to struggle to get shots. However, with seconds left, the Bucks trailed by just two points. With time winding down, Grayson Allen drove inside but couldn’t get a shot off before time expired, giving Miami the 128-126 win in overtime.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton led the Bucks in scoring with 38 and 33 respectively, with Antetokounmpo chipping in 20 rebounds. However, the Bucks struggled mightily at the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo finished the game 10-23 (43%) from the stripe, as the team finished 62% from the line.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat once again in scoring with 42 points. Kevin Love had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

The Bucks’ season comes to an end while the Heat will move on to play the Knicks in the second round.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

