3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Updates from space and beautiful clouds pictures from Mars

Meanwhile, China’s space program appears to be suffering a setback
The Moon will hang out with Mars this week up in the sky
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NASA has come up with a new animation, showing beautiful clouds on Mars. Images were taken from the Mars helicopter “Ingenuity”.

Also: NASA’s “Curiosity” Mars rover got a major software update between April 3 and April 7, including 180 changes improving communications with earth and computer code simplifications.

NASA also published findings from what’s called an “InSight” study - it provides the clearest look ever at the Martian core.

While the American space program is moving forward with a number of success stories, China’s program does not appear quite as promising: Their Mars rover “Zhurong” seems to be dead. It is not moving across the “red planet” as planned - in fact it is not moving at all any more.

