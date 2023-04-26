Worker dies after trench collapse while working underground

Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.
Tony Rice was described as a dedicated worker who served the City of Eutaw for many years.(City of Eutaw)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A man died after a trench collapse while working underground in an Alabama subdivision.

Authorities said Tony Rice, a Eutaw city worker, was part of a crew doing sewer work when the trench collapsed around him and two others around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Two other city employees were able to escape, but Rice couldn’t get out.

Employees of the Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department were on the scene to help pump water out when the trench began filling with water and sewage.

Rice’s body was finally recovered around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“The City of Eutaw is saddened at the loss of a hard worker and great friend. Tony Rice was a dedicated worker who has served the City of Eutaw for many years,” a spokesperson with the City of Eutaw said in a statement.

“We will forever miss Tony’s smiling face and energy. We would ask for your thoughts and prayers during this time as we are all grieving.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside
Fond du Lac Police Department has better tools for “suicide by cop” situations

Latest News

The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Aaron Rodgers excited about ‘new adventure’ with Jets
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Oklahoma board rejects clemency recommendation for death row inmate
David Villareal leaves the courtroom after a day of testimony
Jury finds Villareal guilt of assaulting students
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis, calling park takeover ‘retaliation’