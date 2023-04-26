Wisconsin Assembly passes limits for unemployment aid

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin residents looking for work would receive fewer unemployment benefits and face stricter qualification requirements under a package of Republican-authored bills passed on party-line votes Tuesday in the Assembly.

The seven measures follow a statewide April election in which more than three-quarters of voters supported a nonbinding ballot question saying they believe able-bodied adults should have to look for work to receive government assistance.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed nearly identical legislation in his first term, and it’s likely he will do the same this time around if the Republican-controlled Senate passes the measures.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos cited the results of the April vote to argue that Evers should sign the bills this time.

“I heard Gov. Evers in his inaugural address where he said ‘the will of the people should be the law of the land,’” Vos said. “Well, here’s a prime example. Hopefully he’s changed his mind.”

Reached by email and by phone, Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for the governor, had no immediate comment on that assertion.

Assembly Democrats told reporters Tuesday that most Wisconsin residents are working, and if Republicans want to help fill job openings they should bolster state aid for child care, make housing more affordable and expand public transit. The state’s unemployment rate stood at 2.5% in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The best thing we as a Legislature can do is thank (people) for their work and pass policies to support them, not harm them,” said Rep. Katrina Shankland, a Stevens Point Democrat.

Unemployment recipients in Wisconsin already must perform four work-search activities each week. Under the seven bills passed Tuesday, employers would be able to report recipients who decline or don’t show up to an interview. People who have been reported multiple times and don’t have good reasons for declining or missing interviews could have their benefits rescinded.

Other proposals in the package would enact stricter identity verification checks for unemployment benefits, prohibit local governments from using taxpayer money to create guaranteed income programs and require the Department of Health Services to review every six months the eligibility of people participating in Medicaid programs reserved for low-income people, family caretakers and pregnant women.

Lawmakers did not vote on an eighth measure scheduled for consideration Tuesday that would tie the number of weeks someone can receive unemployment benefits to the statewide unemployment rate. With current rates under 3%, the bill would limit recipients to 14 weeks of benefits. The existing standard of 26 weeks of benefits would only apply if rates rise above 9%, which hasn’t happened since the 2008 financial crisis.

Major conservative business lobbyists including the National Federation of Independent Business and Opportunity Solutions Project have endorsed many of the bills, while local unions and the state League of Women Voters oppose them.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside
Fond du Lac Police Department has better tools for “suicide by cop” situations
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram

Latest News

The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise
File photo of police
Man in police custody after reported stabbing in Shawano
Ysurf Shariff is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl
Nurse accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old at Green Bay mental health clinic
A student demonstrates putting broken fishing line in a receptacle built by students
Oshkosh North students clean up broken fishing lines from local waters