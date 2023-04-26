WEATHER-WISE, TODAY IS A TRANSITION DAY...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Highs in the 50s Wednesday, 60s Thursday, with a chance of rainy (or snowy) weather returning
By Steve Beylon
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT
We’re expecting some subtle changes with today’s weather. Patchy morning clouds in the Fox Valley will get erased away by incoming high pressure. You’ll see a decent amount of sunshine, before we turn partly cloudy again into the afternoon.

After lunch, you may notice a developing southwest breeze. While it won’t be all that strong, it will draw in some milder weather for the rest of the work-week. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s, while the lakeshore gets stuck in the middle 40s. Then, our inland highs will climb into the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday.

Our next weathermaker is a disturbance that will glide across the northern Great Lakes late tonight and through tomorrow morning. We’re expecting light rain, mixed with some wet snow across Northern Wisconsin. A slushy coating on the grass is possible early tomorrow along the Upper Michigan border. Otherwise, most folks north of Highway 10 will get a quarter of an inch of rain, or less. If all goes well, some sunshine will return tomorrow afternoon.

A stronger storm system will swirl into the Great Lakes this weekend. Like it or not, we’ll have periods of rain, with some wet snowflakes mixed in across the Northwoods. That’s because our temperatures will be turning cooler again. High temperatures early next week will be back into the 40s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/SW 1-10 MPH

THURSDAY: S/SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool. A light wind. HIGH: 51, with cooler 40s lakeside

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A late wintry mix NORTH. LOW: 35, then slowly rising

THURSDAY: Morning rain or a mix NORTH. Some afternoon sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Periods of rain. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers. Some wet flakes NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Clearing skies. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 52

