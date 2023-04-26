WARM FRONT BRINGS RAIN, MIX, SUN, AND SPRING HIGHS THURSDAY

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day
By Bo Fogal
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
Temperatures once again were below average with most of the area not even reaching 50 degrees. Lakeshore was even colder with highs barely surpassing 40 degrees due to winds coming off the lake. While we’re seeing partly cloudy across northeast Wisconsin, clouds will increase by tonight as a warm front from the Dakotas moves over the area. This will not only warm us up to the 60s on Thursday, but there are chances of wintry mix for the Northwoods area early Thursday morning. Little to no impact is expected, but temperatures will be cold enough for a wintry mix to occur. The precipitation should end by mid morning with clouds decreasing by the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy from the south gusting up to 25 mph.

Our next weathermaker will be a stronger storm system that will swirl into the Great Lakes this weekend. Like it or not, we’ll have periods of rain, with some wet snowflakes mixed in across the Northwoods. That’s because our temperatures will be turning cooler again. High temperatures early next week will be back into the 40s. The precipitation will linger into Monday with showers and brief moments of wintry mix with highs around 50 degrees. Keep your jackets handy!

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SSE 5-10

THURSDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A late wintry mix NORTH. LOW: 37, then slowly rising

THURSDAY: Morning rain or a mix NORTH. Some afternoon sun. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 62 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Mild again. HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Periods of rain. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Scattered showers. Some wet flakes NORTH. HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal highs. HIGH: 57

