Taylor Schabusiness lawyer asks for reduction in bail

Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for a woman accused of beheading a Green Bay man is asking for her bail to be reduced.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the defense for Taylor Schabusiness is asking the cash bond be reduced to between $500,000 to $1 million. Currently, the bond for Schabusiness is set at $2 million.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering his body back in February of last year.

The defense argues in the motion that the bond should be reduced for a number of different reasons. The motion notes Schabusiness is mother to a two-year-old child, who currently resides in Texas with grandparents.

The motion also notes Schabusiness’ mother died in 2009, which was “extremely difficult” for the defendant. The motion says Schabusiness could live with her father while awaiting trial.

The motion also cites Schabusiness’ ties to Wisconsin, having worked and gone to school in the state.

The defense argues Schabusiness should be released to participate in mental health treatment, which can’t be properly provided in the Brown County Jail. The motion says the current cash bond is simply out of reach for Schabusiness and that other homicide suspects have received lower bonds.

The motion also calls the cash bond, “excessive,” “arbitrary,” and “capricious.”

In addition to lowering the bond, the motion also calls for reduction with other conditions, including GPS monitoring.

The state will have a chance to respond to the motion before the judge makes his decision.

