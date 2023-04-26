State-wide public school enrollment continues to decline in 2022-2023 school year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s public schools have fewer students in the classrooms, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

This 2022-2023 school year, the steady decline continues for a few reasons. A decreasing birth rate over the past decade, and a spike in home schooling during COVID-19 are some of the causes.

“It is also true that the decline did increase somewhat during the pandemic, but prior to the pandemic we were already seeing a decline in public school enrollment,” said Mark Sommerhauser, the Communications Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Sommerhauser also says school districts have increasingly relied on referendums for funding due to decreasing enrollment. Currently, 307 districts with declining enrollment have a referendum in place.

“That tells you the vast majority out of the districts seeing their enrollments going down have been going to their voters and being successful in getting voters to approve some kind of a referendum,” said Sommerhauser.

During the state-wide enrollment decline, a local school districts weigh in on their experiences. In Howard-Suamico, it isn’t an issue. In fact, they had to close their open enrollment for grades K-8. Meanwhile, many other nearby districts, like Green Bay, are dealing with a slow, dwindling number of students.

“We’ve lost about 2200 since 2016 so we’re down about 10 percent over the last seven years,” said Joshua Patchak, the Chief Operations Officer at The Green Bay Area Public School District.

Patchak says a smaller number of students doesn’t mean expenses are necessarily dropping at an equal rate.

“We’re so large; it’s not like all the kids from one class are just gone. It’s one here, two there. So it’s very hard to right-size operations at the same rate we’re losing enrollment,” said Patchak.

Patchak also says he hopes the new stat budget will provide some relief.

