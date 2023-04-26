State-wide public school enrollment continues to decline in 2022-2023 school year

Declining enrollment in several schools state-wide
Declining enrollment in several schools state-wide(KEYC News Now)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s public schools have fewer students in the classrooms, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

This 2022-2023 school year, the steady decline continues for a few reasons. A decreasing birth rate over the past decade, and a spike in home schooling during COVID-19 are some of the causes.

“It is also true that the decline did increase somewhat during the pandemic, but prior to the pandemic we were already seeing a decline in public school enrollment,” said Mark Sommerhauser, the Communications Director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Sommerhauser also says school districts have increasingly relied on referendums for funding due to decreasing enrollment. Currently, 307 districts with declining enrollment have a referendum in place.

“That tells you the vast majority out of the districts seeing their enrollments going down have been going to their voters and being successful in getting voters to approve some kind of a referendum,” said Sommerhauser.

During the state-wide enrollment decline, a local school districts weigh in on their experiences. In Howard-Suamico, it isn’t an issue. In fact, they had to close their open enrollment for grades K-8. Meanwhile, many other nearby districts, like Green Bay, are dealing with a slow, dwindling number of students.

“We’ve lost about 2200 since 2016 so we’re down about 10 percent over the last seven years,” said Joshua Patchak, the Chief Operations Officer at The Green Bay Area Public School District.

Patchak says a smaller number of students doesn’t mean expenses are necessarily dropping at an equal rate.

“We’re so large; it’s not like all the kids from one class are just gone. It’s one here, two there. So it’s very hard to right-size operations at the same rate we’re losing enrollment,” said Patchak.

Patchak also says he hopes the new stat budget will provide some relief.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside

Latest News

A proposed bill in Madison would curb social media use in children.
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin bill would create social media curfew
David Villareal leaves the courtroom after a day of testimony
Jury finds Villareal guilty of assaulting students
48-year-old David Villareal was found guilty on all counts of first-degree sexual assault of a...
DEBRIEF: Former teacher found guilty of abusing students
Wisconsin's public schools have fewer students in the classrooms. according to the Department...
State public school enrollment continues to decline 2022-23