Person of interest in Madison homicide left U.S. with their daughter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The person of interest in the killing of a 43-year-old woman in Madison on Monday left the country with their young daughter, the Madison Police Dept. reported on Tuesday morning.

MPD has indicated investigators want to speak to the victim’s husband Jose Duenas-Quinonez, who was identified as a person of interest in the homicide.

On Monday night, the police department asked for help finding the victim’s six-year-old daughter, whom they noted may be with Duenas-Quinonez and is the girl’s father. Later that night, investigators indicated they no longer needed the public’s help finding her.

The statement that night did not give any reason for the change. In Tuesday’s update, however, MPD explained that, with the help of the FBI, investigators determined both Duenas-Quinonez, 37, and the girl were no longer in the United States. The update did not offer any indication regarding where they may have gone.

On Monday, MPD reported responding to a business in the 1330 S. Midvale Blvd. shortly after 4 p.m. where they found the victim’s body. No details about her death were released either at the time or in Tuesday’s update.

While MPD has stated the victim was Duenas-Quinonez’s wife, she has not been officially identified at this time. Her identity will be released by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, which will also provide more information on the cause of her death. An autopsy on the victim has been set for Wednesday.

During the search for the Duenas-Quinonez and his daughter, MPD considered issuing an Amber Alert and was working with the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice. A crime alert bulletin did go out, but after it was determined they were no longer in the country, the statewide Crime Alert Bulletin was canceled because of geographical constraints, the police department explained.

Spark Nutrition is the business located at 1330 S. Midvale Blvd.

A sign was posted to Spark Nutrition’s door that said, “Dear Spark Nutrition Clients, due to tragic events the owner will no longer be with us. Support the family by calling 608-466-3014.”

In Spanish the sign said:

“Estimados contribuyentes de Spark Nutrition, por causa trágica la dueña del lugar no estará más con nosotros. Apoye a la familia con una contribución llamando al 608 466-3014. Gracias.”

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into her death and is working with the FBI, the update noted.

