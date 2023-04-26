Oshkosh North students clean up broken fishing lines from local waters

They help keep broken fishing line out of our waterways
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Broken fishing line left floating in ponds, lakes and rivers can cause devastating effects on wildlife.

A group of students from Oshkosh North High School is working to prevent this problem throughout Winnebago County.

The Trash Free Waters program at the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance worked with the school’s Communities class on a project with the aim of preventing fishing-line litter.

Seven students constructed three fishing-line receptacles that are installed at Asylum Point Park, Ken Robl Conservation Area, and the Butte des Morts boat landing.

The containers offer anglers an easy way to dispose of their used fishing line or other line found on the banks. They also serve as a reminder of the consequences fishing line can create if left as litter.

“Fishing line is a real problem because it’s made from plastic and it doesn’t break down anytime soon in our environment, and on top of that lots of wildlife gets caught up in and entangled in the fishing line, causing either harm or death,” Kelly Reyer, the Trash Free Waters program coordinator, said.

The project is the first litter prevention effort since the Trash Free Waters program was created last year with Oshkosh North.

