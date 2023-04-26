Nurse accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old at Green Bay mental health clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former staff member at Willow Creek Behavioral Health is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at the mental health facility in Green Bay.

Ysurf Shariff, 34, of Mosinee, is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16, two counts of exposing intimate parts, and one count of child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, Child Protective Services from another state contacted police in February after learning a girl from their state was assaulted while she was getting treatment at Willow Creek.

The 13-year-old said she likes to ask people for sex, and at Willow Creek a male nurse responded affirmatively, letting her fondle him while she showed him her breasts and buttocks. The next time they met in a consultation room, he touched her bottom through her clothes. He promised they would go even further the next day, but he didn’t come back to work. She said the man warned her if she told anyone she would be committed to a mental hospital for a year.

An officer questioned Ysurf, who said the girl made sexual advances but nothing inappropriate happened “and he redirected her away from sexual topics.”

Then, earlier this month, police investigated Shariff for another complaint.

A 16-year-old girl, who was another client from out-of-state, told staff members that one of the employees wanted to see her breasts in exchange for dispensing her antidepressant. The girl said the man told her dispensing the medicine “could risk his job so it had to be worth his time.” The girl said she lifted her shirt for a few seconds but Shariff never brought the medication. The girl also said the man told her he wanted to see her breasts and be allowed to touch parts of her body if she wanted to get more medication from now on.

Willow Creek contacted police and fired Shariff.

Brown County Jail records show Shariff was arrested on Monday and released on a $50,000 signature bond. Online records show the court ordered Shariff can’t have any unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 except his children, and he can’t have contact with Willow Creek except with human resources to conclude his employment.

The sexual assault charges carry up to 40 years in prison if he’s convicted. Child enticement could add 25 years, and each exposure charge has a maximum of 3 1/2 years. He’ll be back in court in June to continue his initial appearance.

The criminal complaint says Shariff has a history of misconduct. In 2015, when he was an emergency room nurse in Stevens Point, Shariff was accused of offering a woman who was about to become homeless a place to stay rent-free if he got something out of it. The complaint says no charges were pursued because police couldn’t determine a crime took place.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.