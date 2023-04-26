Man in police custody after reported stabbing in Shawano

File photo of police
File photo of police(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 21-year-old Shawano man was taken into custody following a stabbing incident in Shawano on Tuesday.

Around 10:22pm on Tuesday, police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 100 block of Acorn Street. Upon arrival officers found a 22-year-old Keshena man on the ground outside of a residence suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his abdomen.

Officers provided medical care until he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short time later a deputy from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office spotted a man in the area matching the description of the suspect given by witnesses. Police said the person was identified as a 21-year-old Shawano man who was taken into custody on a probation hold related to this incident.

It is believed there is no current danger to the public.

