Lawmaker proposes social media restrictions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Children in our state could lose access to their social media accounts at night if proposed legislation becomes law.

The possibility of new social media regulations raised questions for families and some lawmakers.

“If a child has a diary, should a parent look at that? Probably not but under some circumstances maybe so,” Green Bay Alderperson Randy Scannell said.

State Representative David Steffen is proposing the bill that would give parents more access to their children’s’ accounts Monday.

“The social media companies for their 15-20 years of operating in the United States have done a poor job of providing protections from the harmful impacts of addition, strangers and targeted advertising,” Steffen told WBAY-TV.

The legislation would also require age verification, restrict advertising and direct messaging targeted toward minors and create a digital curfew.

“You could still have your account active, be engaging in it, but at 10 o’clock it’s gonna switch to sleep mode and freeze your account until the next morning at 7 a.m.,” Rep. Steffen explained.

Should the bill pass, parents are in control of what their child sees.

“There will be a master on/off switch that parents only will have. There will be a default setting to the child mode,” Steffen said.

Alderperson Scannell said, “It seems like it’s kind of half-baked because the technology isn’t even there yet so what is that going to look like and how will that affect the law? It seems like it’s a step in the right direction but there’s a ways to go yet.”

Scannell told Action 2 News he believes in regulating social media, “but it’s gonna take everybody coming to the table, you need the media companies, you need the parents, you need the kids and the legislators coming to the table to craft a bill and hopefully do some good.”

Associate Professor of Communication & Media Studies Mark Glantz at St. Norbert College talks about social platforms every day with his students. He can see both sides of the argument.

“It’s very much reasonable to believe that those younger kids are more vulnerable to predators or cyberbullying or any number of mistakes or dangers you could encounter when you’re online,” Glantz began. “There is a lot of important and legitimate information out there that kids deserve to see that can really expand their horizons, help educate them and for that matter help them feel less alone and less isolated. There are communities out there that can be really supportive for people when they find them and they can be part of something that they maybe can’t be part of in their small town communities or something.”

According to Rep. Steffen, the regulations would only apply to companies with five million or more users and doesn’t apply to group texting or emails.

“Just like in a public park where certain hours of operation and rules of a park are in place we’re kind of doing that online in an electronic park... an electronic public space...” Steffen said.

Should regulations start and media giants don’t comply, Steffen said they could face hefty fines:

“It’s 100 dollars per day, per user. So it could be as much as 900,000 dollars a day fine for non-compliance.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection would face the task of ensuring media companies follow all rules set in place.

Steffen encourages other lawmakers, families and schools to voice their opinions once the bill is introduced.

