Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years.
General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team.
Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.