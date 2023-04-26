Jets GM: Getting Rodgers is ‘historic’ trade for franchise

The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving...
The New York Jets tweet an image of former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arriving to meet the team on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(NY Jets Twitter page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The Jets’ deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers is a franchise-altering move that brings the four-time NFL MVP to a team that has the league’s longest postseason drought at 12 years.

General manager Joe Douglas called it an “honor” to have a player of Rodgers’ caliber to want to play for the franchise and credited the culture coach Robert Saleh has cultivated during his two-plus seasons with the team.

Douglas said there are still details that need to be finalized before the deal is completed. But Douglas said it is a “historic trade for this franchise.”

