Driver charged for Green Bay crash that injured himself, two others

Jackson Engels
Jackson Engels(Green Bay Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 18-year-old driver is facing charges for a crash that injured himself and two other people. He’s accused of being under the influence of THC and speeding at the time of the crash.

The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Jackson Engels on the following charges:

• Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

• Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

• Operating While Intoxicated Causing Injury – 1st Offense

Officers were dispatched on Monday at around 8:35 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of Main Street and Abrams Street/Newberry Avenue.

The incident caused reported injuries to three people, including Engels and a 17-year-old De Pere boy who was identified as a passenger in the vehicle being driven by Engels. Both sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old Green Bay man, who was the sole occupant of the other vehicle, continues to be treated for life-threatening-injuries at a local hospital.

The crash is still being investigated.

