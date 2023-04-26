De Pere police look for help to expand Neighborhood Watch

Interested homeowners just need to call the police department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police are looking for help boosting Neighborhood Watch programs throughout the city.

Right now there are about 40 groups in the De Pere watch. The goal is to be up to 60 by June.

The Neighborhood Watch basically works as a line of communication between neighbors in the community and police, letting them know what’s going on.

“It’s having us right next to you on your fenceline as a neighbor and with a lot of resources,” Officer Jedd Bradley said. “And it’s really no work. All the work is on us, but us communicating with you.”

Officers say they’ve seen the number of people participating in the programs drop recently, but anyone can be part of it.

All homeowners have to do is let police know they want to be part of a watch and police will help with updates and concerns for your area. Call the De Pere Police Department to express your interest.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside
For 2nd time in a week, Fond du Lac police face “suicide by cop” situation
Garland Joseph Nelson. (Source: Caldwell County Detention Center)
Missouri man sentenced for cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of 2 Wisconsin brothers

Latest News

David Villareal leaves the courtroom after a day of testimony
Former teacher adamantly denies assault allegations on witness stand
Former teacher David Villareal testifies at his sexual assault trial
Former teacher testifies, denies sexually assaulting students
De Pere Police squad car
De Pere looks to expand Neighborhood Watch
A student demonstrates putting broken fishing line in a receptacle built by students
Students build fishing line receptacles