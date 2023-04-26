De Pere police look for help to expand Neighborhood Watch

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere police are looking for help boosting Neighborhood Watch programs throughout the city.

Right now there are about 40 groups in the De Pere watch. The goal is to be up to 60 by June.

The Neighborhood Watch basically works as a line of communication between neighbors in the community and police, letting them know what’s going on.

“It’s having us right next to you on your fenceline as a neighbor and with a lot of resources,” Officer Jedd Bradley said. “And it’s really no work. All the work is on us, but us communicating with you.”

Officers say they’ve seen the number of people participating in the programs drop recently, but anyone can be part of it.

All homeowners have to do is let police know they want to be part of a watch and police will help with updates and concerns for your area. Call the De Pere Police Department to express your interest.

